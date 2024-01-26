Peoples Bank has returned to East Wenatchee after an absence of nearly 7 years.

The new branch opened January 8th at 337 Valley Mall Parkway, in the parking lot of the Wenatchee Valley Mall near Macy's.

A Grand Opening ceremony is Thursday, Feb. 1st at 5pm, hosted by the Wenatchee Valley Chamber of Commerce.

Peoples Bank is returning to East Wenatchee branch after it closed a small branch that was located at Safeway for 13 years until it was closed in 2017. Peoples Bank has been in Wenatchee since 2003

Mark Swanson, Retail Sales and Service Director at Peoples Bank said in a news release “We’ve been looking for the right location and the right opportunity to reopen the East Wenatchee branch, so when the property on Valley Mall Parkway became available, we jumped on it to build a new home to serve the banking needs of customers in East Wenatchee.”

Theresa Terry is the retail branch manager, with Michael Machado, Stacy Suydam and Bobby Black handling commercial lending.

The branch will offer personal and business banking services, a drive-thru teller and ATM access, safety deposit boxes and real estate and business loan centers.

The Grand Opening Ceremony is 5pm - 7pm on Thursday, Feb. 1st The event includes hors d'oeuvres wine and beer from local vendors as well as drawings for door prizes and live entertainment.

Peoples Bank reports $2.4 billion in assets and is headquartered in Bellingham, Washington. Peoples Bank was founded in 1921and has 23 locations throughout Washington.