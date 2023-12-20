Local Cop Helps Provide Holiday Meals For Families In Need

A resource officer at the Wenatchee School District (WSD) is playing Santa Claus this year by helping scores of area families receive a holiday meal.

Operation Turkey Drop was organized by Corey Fuller, who is also a Wenatchee Police Department officer, to provide a yuletide dinner for those in need within the WSD.

District spokesperson, Diana Haglund, says Fuller's efforts will provide a meal for over four dozen families.

"Fifty Wenatchee School District families were recipients of boxes packed with goods, including turkeys, canned fruits and vegetables, and all sorts of fixings for a complete holiday meal."

The boxes also contained items like stuffing, mashed potatoes and gravy, pies, and cornbread.

Haglund says Fuller helped in identifying which families of district students would benefit from the giveaway.

"It's just another example of the great partnership we have with our school resource officer and our schools. He (Fuller) worked with our family advocates and school staff to identify families that would benefit from the Turkey Drop."

The Turkey Drop food boxes were packaged and distributed on Monday with the help of staff from the Wenatchee Police Department and the Wenatchee Walmart store.

The turkeys were donated by Walmart and the remaining items were provided through private donations.

Fuller also organizes the annual Shop With a Cop event that provides Christmas gifts for elementary school children in the region.

