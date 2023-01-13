Wenatchee Wild Stories – #25 Lukas McCloskey

The Wenatchee Wild is a Junior A hockey team who play in the British Columbia Hockey League.

The BCHL is a great league to earn a full ride scholarship at Universities across North America.

The Wild play in the 4,300 seat Town Toyota Center.

“The Wolves Den” has provided loud support during their play in the NAHL (North American Hockey League) from 2008 - 2015. And presently in the BCHL (from 2015 to present).

The Wenatchee Wild are led by Head Coach Chris Clark.

Our third edition of this season's Wenatchee Wild Stories - Features defensemen, #25 - Lukas McCloskey

Lukas McCloskey is a 17 year old right defensemen, who came to Wenatchee from the Anaheim Junior Ducks program. Started playing hockey at the age of 4.

Connor: Lukas, thanks for taking time to hang out and answer some questions. Where did you grow up?

Lukas McCloskey : I am from Newport Beach, California.

C: Favorite NHL team?

LM: My favorite NHL team is the Anaheim Ducks.

C: Who is your favorite NHL player and why?

LM: My favorite NHL player is Sidney Crosby, because he’s been playing ever since I was a little kid.

C: What is your earliest memory of hockey?

LM: Just starting out at the local rink near my home, having a lot of fun there.

C: Who inspired you to want to play hockey at a higher level?

LM: My parents inspired me, because of their support for me and my passion for it.

C: What do you like about Wenatchee?

OM: It’s a great city, and I’m a food guy. There’s a lot of restaurants around here, and the snow is pretty.

C: What are your favorite places to eat in Wenatchee?

OM: That’s a tough one…I’ll go with El Porton, and any of the items on their menu are great.

C: What is your favorite opposing arena to play at and why?

OM: That’s West Kelowna, because it’s always an interesting game.

C: What is something Coach Clarky has taught you since you joined the Wenatchee Wild?

Lukas McCloskey: Just improving my physicality and not being so soft, and always working to make body contact.

Connor: Thanks for taking time with us!

You can follow Wenatchee Wild defensemen Lukas McCloskey on Twitter: @lukasmccloskey

The Wenatchee Wild are on the road tonight (Friday 1/13/23)

Friday January 13th

Wenatchee Wild @ Cranbrook Bucks

6pm puck drop (PACIFIC…7pm local time in Cranbrook - Mountain Zone)

Western Financial Place - Cranbrook, BC

Radio: Newsradio 560 KPQ (and on the free KPQ app for ANY device)

Streaming online: HOCKEYTV

Then the next three games are at home - Come get loud in the Wolves Den

Saturday night, January 14th

Prince George Spruce Kings @ Wenatchee Wild

Town Toyota Center - Wenatchee, WA

6:05pm puck drop

Come and support HOCKEY FIGHTS CANCER NIGHT - sponsored by Confluence Health

(Specialty jersey auction – proceeds benefit the E.A.S.E. Cancer Foundation)

Radio: Newsradio 560 KPQ (and on the free KPQ app for ANY device)

Streaming online: HOCKEYTV

Friday night January 27th

Vernon Vipers @ Wenatchee Wild

7:05pm puck drop

Town Toyota Center - Wenatchee, WA

It’s “Daddy Daughter Date Night” (presented by Health Alliance)

Radio: Newsradio 560 KPQ (and on the free KPQ app for ANY device)

Streaming online: HOCKEYTV

Saturday night January 28th

Vernon Vipers @ Wenatchee Wild

6:05pm puck drop

Town Toyota Center - Wenatchee, WA

Come celebrate “Star Wars Night” (presented by Plumb Perfect)

Radio: Newsradio 560 KPQ (and on the free KPQ app for ANY device)

Streaming online: HOCKEYTV

