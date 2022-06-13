Man Accused of Raping, Murdering Moses Lake Woman Pleads Not Guilty

The man accused of killing 30-year-old Moses Lake mother, Yanira Cedillos, is pleading not guilty to second degree murder and rape charges.

KVEW-TV reports 28-year-old Juan Gastelum appeared virtually before a Grant County Judge on Monday morning to submit his not guilty plea to the two charges.

Police believe he raped and murdered Cedillos overnight March 4, and then deposited her body while fleeing back to his home in Hermiston, Oregon.

Her remains were found on May 12 in a remote area in Walla Walla County.

Gastelum was charged with murder and rape in Grant County long before the body was found and was in the Umatilla County Jail in Oregon on $1 million bail.

He was brought back to Grant County last month after dropping legal maneuvers to avoid extradition.

Gastelum's trial is scheduled to start in August.