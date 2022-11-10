Man Arrested After Allegedly Running Over His Mother with Car

The Grant County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an incident involving a woman who was reportedly run over by a car driven by her adult son Thursday morning.

Deputies say 29-year-old Raymond Lee Surber of Moses Lake is suspected of hitting his mother, 42-year-old Cheryl Lee Hall of Moses Lake, with his vehicle on Harris Road Northeast near Alma Road Northeast at around 1:00 a.m.

Sheriff’s Office spokesperson, Kyle Foreman, says investigators are still piecing together all the details.

“The story is a little murky right now and investigators continue to press for questions from the suspect. He’s the only one we’d be able to get information from at this time and due to his impairment this morning we weren’t able to get a good interview from him.”

Foreman adds that Hall was injured in the collision and intoxicants are believed to have played a role in the incident.

“She (Hall) was airlifted to Confluence Health Central Washington Hospital for treatment of multiple injuries. Serber’s vehicle had front end and windshield damage indicative of a pedestrian collision. Deputies say alcohol consumption played a role in this incident.”

Serber was arrested on suspicion of vehicular assault and is currently being held in the Grant County Jail.