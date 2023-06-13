Man Arrested In Moses Lake After Gunshots Fired And Swim In Lake

A man faces attempted murder charges after being accused of shooting at workers who confronted him over a possible assault of a woman Monday afternoon in Moses Lake.

Moses Lake Police say contractors working in the 800 block of Loop Drive approached 30-year-old Byron Combs, who pulled out a gun.

They say Combs pointed the gun at the workers and threatened to kill them before another worker in a pickup truck rammed the vehicle Combs was getting into in an attempt to give his coworkers a chance to flee.

Officers say Combs then got out of the car and opened fire on the pickup, firing approximately 7 rounds and striking the pickup five times. The occupant was not injured.

They say Combs then fled the scene in his damaged car, with the woman who was also in the car. Combs’ car broke down on Ridge Road near Reisner and the woman fled from the vehicle first, with Combs behind her.

Officers say the woman was located hiding at an area residence, and Combs made it to Northshore where he attempted to swim across a portion of Moses Lake.

They say Combs ended up hanging off the fountain near the Alder Fill before surrendering to officers on a boat.

He was taken to the Grant County Jail and faces charges of attempted murder.

Police are still looking for the gun used in the shooting and are asking residents in the Knolls Vista neighborhood to review security cameras for more information.

The say neither Combs or the woman have been cooperative.