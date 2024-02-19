One Injured In Moses Lake Drive-By Shooting

Police in Grant County are investigating after a drive-by shooting left one injured in Moses Lake early Sunday morning.

The Grant County Sheriff's Office were dispatched to the intersection of Biggs Drive and March Street in the Larson Community at around 1 a.m. after receiving calls about shots fired in the area.

"Callers said they heard eight to ten gunshots," says sheriff's spokesperson Kyle Foreman. "Detectives are investigating and it appears that this was a targeted attack."

Deputies found a 19-year-old man at the scene who'd been shot five times and wounded in the torso and limbs.

Foreman says the victim was not alone when the shooting occurred.

"There was another man walking with the nineteen-year-old but we do not know who exactly was the intended target but it has all the indications of gang involvement."

The victim was treated at a local hospital.

Police are asking anyone with information about the shooting to contact the Grant County Sheriff’s Office at 509-762-1160 or send information to crimetips@grantcountywa.gov. Tipsters can remain anonymous.