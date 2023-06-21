Man Dies in E Wenatchee While Driving to Hospital

The body of a deceased man was discovered inside his vehicle in East Wenatchee early Wednesday morning.

Officer Karsten Garcia of the East Wenatchee Police Department says the 61-year-old was found near the intersection of Fourth Street Southeast and South Kentucky Avenue at 4:55 a.m.

"The subject had some type of medical episode as he stopped at the four way stop sign at Fourth and Kentucky. As a result, he must have passed out or lost consciousness. His vehicle then rolled through the intersection at a slow rate of speed and went up over the curb and came to rest against a utility pole."

Garcia says first responders were notified of the man's condition but were unable to save him.

"Officers were updated en route that the subject did not have a pulse. Officers then arrived on scene and immediately started CPR. Fire and aid arrived shortly after. All life-saving measures were attempted but the subject was unable to be resuscitated and passed away at the scene."

Police say the man was in the middle of driving himself to the hospital with chest pains when the incident occurred.

No passengers were inside the vehicle and no injuries or property damage were caused when the man's car left the roadway.