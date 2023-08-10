Man Found Dead On Malaga-Alcoa Highway

The Chelan County Sheriff's Office is investigating the death of a man whose body was found on the Malaga-Alcoa Highway early Thursday morning.

The 70-year-old, whose name is being withheld, was discovered deceased near the intersection of Stemilt Creek Road and the highway just after midnight.

Sheriff's Chief of Special Operations Ryan Moody says it appears the man may have been the victim of a hit-and-run.

"During the preliminary investigation information was obtained from a witness indicating the deceased male may have been struck by a vehicle. It was also reported that after the vehicle struck the victim, the driver fled from the area northbound toward Wenatchee."

The witness reportedly described the vehicle that struck the man as being a 2010 or newer model blue Honda sedan, and Moody says the car will likely have damage to its passenger side.

The sheriff's office is asking for anyone with information about the man's death or the alleged incident to contact them.

The exact cause of the man's death is not known at this time and it's unclear whether the man was walking when he might have been struck or was lying in the road.