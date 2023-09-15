Man Serving Time In State Prison Appears In Court For 2021 Wenatchee Shooting

A man accused of shooting another man during a burglary in Wenatchee two years ago made his first appearance in court this week.

Forty-two-year-old Donald Jeremy Brown of Seattle is facing charges of first-degree assault, robbery, and burglary for allegedly stealing a backpack containing approximately $10,000 from a residential garage on Montana Court in August, 2021.

Police say Brown also shot and wounded a 34-year-old man in the shoulder when he attempted to intervene in the burglary.

Brown, who is currently serving time in state prison for unrelated crimes, was transferred on a warrant out of Chelan County from the Stafford Creek Corrections Center in Aberdeen.

He has a lengthy criminal history, including twelve convictions for crimes such as robbery and illegal weapons possession.

Brown's bail was set at $100,000.