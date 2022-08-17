Man Who Climbed Sellar Bridge Has Court Date

The man arrested after climbing to the top of the Sellar Bridge Friday afternoon now has a court date at the end of the month.

The 32-year-old man has misdemeanor charges for disorderly conduct and second-degree criminal trespassing.

Officer Edgar Barajas filed a probable cause affidavit with the court, saying when he arrived on scene the man was standing on the edge of the bridge with a rope in his mouth.

He said he used his patrol car speaker system to try and communicate with the man, but said the man did not acknowledge any of his commands to get off the bridge at the time.

Barajas also said the man wasn't making much sense when he finally conversed with police.

He said the man stated he was upset that he had been separated from his brother since 1997.

According to the affidavit, the man eventually made his way down and jumped onto the walking portion of the bridge.

The bridge was closed to traffic for a half hour while the man was handcuffed and taken to the hospital for a medical exam.

He was later cited for his alleged offenses and released after leaving the hospital

The man's court date is August 26th in Chelan County District Court.