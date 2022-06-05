Mansfield Theatricals Presents…

The Mansfield Theatricals will present two one act plays during the Playday weekend in Mansfield.

The plays will be presented June 10 and 11 at 6:00 p.m., and a Sunday Matinee (June 12) at 3:00 p.m. Both plays are short comedies.

The first play is written and directed by Diana Mickelson, 'Tough As Nails'. The play is about roommates, and all the hilarity that can result from personality mismatches.

The second play is an off-Broadway favorite, 'Dinner For One' written in 1929, by Lauri Wylie. The play is about a 90th birthday-party with imaginary guests. This play is a well known tradition in Europe, presented in black and white film (circa 1962) every New Years.

Over the years, the Mansfield Theatricals has produced favorites such as 'Beauty and the Beast', several of the Nunsense musicals, and 'A Funny Thing Happened On The Way To The Forum'. All were well received by enthusiastic audiences.

Mansfield Theatricals has produced plays locally for 29 years, (since 1993) incorporating the local community into the fun of the performing arts. Mickelson, (a retired teacher at Mansfield School) notes that she has written many plays with family, friends and community members in mind. "Many of the actresses and actors are people I have taught drama to at school," she says, "Some of the people who get involved with the theater attend plays, then become interested, so I write parts specifically for those who would like to try it, but are not sure they can do it."

Mickelson says once people try acting, they generally get hooked and want to continue.

The Mansfield Theatricals is an unusual venue for a town the size of Mansfield (pop 300). Mickelson, and the rest of the stage crew want to invite young people, and people who may have an interest, to become active in the theater. (It's fun!) "We would love to see more young people get involved, and carry on the tradition of the performing arts in Mansfield."