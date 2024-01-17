Manson Schools Closed Due To Broken Pipes

This week's frigid weather has caused the pipes to rupture at another regional school.

In a social media post this morning, Manson Schools announced it would be closed to students and staff today due to broken pipes at its main building.

The Manson School District added that its preschool classes were being cancelled, and that no other events or activities would be held today, including sports games and practices.

The closure comes in the wake of one that occurred this week due to freezing pipes at Washington Elementary in Wenatchee. Kenroy Elementary in East Wenatchee also experienced frozen pipes at its facility this week but they did not cause a disruption to scheduled classes or activities.

Get our free mobile app