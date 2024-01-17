Mattawa Police Chief Dies After Medical Emergency

The chief of the Mattwa Police Department has died.

Robert Salinas passed away on Tuesday at Harborview Medical Center in Seattle due to complications from leukemia.

His death comes only two days after he was transported to Harborview with a brain hemorrhage.

Salinas had been a police officer since 1999 and spent his first twenty years in law enforcement working for police departments in Toppenish, Ellensburg, and Granger before becoming chief of Mattawa's force in 2022.

He is survived by his wife, Alvina, and two sons, Antonio and Bobby.