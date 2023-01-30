May The Force Be With You: Wenatchee Wild Star Wars Night

The Force was strong with Wenatchee Wild fans as they not only cheered their team on to victory but relished the sights and sounds of the movie spectacular Star Wars.

Several fans dressed up as their favorite Star Wars characters while a nice crowd enjoyed the music score from composer John Williams during pregame, intermissions, and timeouts. When the referees and linesmen skated onto the ice before each period, The Imperial March (Darth Vader theme) played over the loudspeakers.

I talked with 50 fans and asked them to name their favorite Star Wars character. Here are the results.

Chewbacca: 9

Grogu (Baby Yoda): 7

Luke: 4

Yoda: 4

Darth Vader: 4

Princess Leia: 3

Darth Maul: 3

Jawa: 3

Boba Fett: 2

C3PO: 2

Jar Jar Binks: 2

Kyle Ren: 2

R2D2: 1

Han Solo: 1

Padme: 1

Ewoks: 1

Hoth Monster: 1

Star Wars Night is one of many themes that the Wenatchee Wild showcases for its home games.