“MegaKittrick” Project Is Now Underway

Expect to see road construction crews and heavy machinery at work along North Wenatchee Avenue over the next several months.

The "Megakittrick" project officially got underway Tuesday (3/7) with a groundbreaking ceremony near the intersection of McKittrick and North Wenatchee Avenue.

When completed, McKittrick Street will extend to the east and connect with future Confluence Parkway.

"When McKittrick is extended towards the railroad tracks, it will go down below grade. It's kind of our first phase for the McKittrick underpass which will happen as part of the city's Confluence Parkway project," Project Engineer Jake Lewing said. "For the first few months, you're going to see a lot of digging, a lot of excavations, getting utilities installed."

The MegaKittrick project will also include a traffic signal plus pedestrian and landscape improvements along North Wenatchee Avenue that will help support redevelopment of the area.

The city hopes to wrap the project November 30th.

"It's 180 working days, so that would be just Monday through Friday, not counting holidays, or bad weather days. And so currently we're looking to get started construction-wise on March 13." Lewing said.

