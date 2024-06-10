Pedestrian Hospitalized After Being Hit On North Wenatchee Ave

Rivercom Dispatch is confirming a pedestrian was hit by a vehicle Monday morning just before 10:30 in Wenatchee.

There was a heavy presence of Wenatchee Police units and ambulances on North Wenatchee Avenue.

The pedestrian was hit in the 1600 block in front of the Jet Pro car wash.

The person was taken to Confluence Health Hospital Central Campus with injuries.

The extent of the injuries is not known.

Rivercom Dispatch is the emergency dispatch center for all of Chelan and Douglas counties.