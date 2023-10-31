Michael is the Wenatchee Valley Humane Society Pet of the Week

Meet Michael! - Michael is waiting for his husky loving forever home!

He is 5 years old, playful and polite and looks to you for guidance. Michael wants to make sure you know that he wants to please you. He is easy and well-mannered on his leash and loves the people he spends time with and is very affectionate to them.

The WVHS staff are all rooting for Michael to find his forever home!

If you think you can provide Michael his furever home, come meet him at the Wenatchee Valley Humane Society!

MICHAEL

Age: 5 years 3 months

Sex: Male

Breed: Siberian Husky/Mix

Animal ID: 53741661

Adoption fee: Name your own price.

ALL ADOPTABLE ANIMALS AT THE WENATCHEE HUMANE SOCIETY SHELTER

6 Plants Toxic To Dogs Watch out for these! Gallery Credit: Andi Ahne