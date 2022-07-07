Missing Kayaker Named as Rescue Efforts Turn to Recovery

Efforts continue in the search for a kayaker who went missing on the Little Wenatchee River late last month.

Chelan County Emergency Management Sergeant Jason Reinfeld says 41-year-old William Henniger of Des Moines, Washington was last seen going over a waterfall in heavy rapids June 25th. Henniger reportedly got into the river with another kayaker just downriver of a bridge that leads to Rainy Pass. The other kayaker was able to get out of the river before Henniger disappeared.

Despite repeated efforts by rescuers, including helicopters and drones, Henniger has not been seen since. Divers have searched some of the waters below the waterfall but the rapids have complicated the effort.

Reinfeld said, "Due to the time that he's been missing, we believe that this is a recovery at this point."

Rescue efforts include members of the Chelan County Sheriff's Office, Chlean County Fire District 9 and swift water rescue volunteers.

Satellite imagery indicates the water level in the area will get down to where rescuers can better search the river at some point this summer.