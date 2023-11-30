Mom & Daughter Seeking Help After Losing Home To Fire

A GoFundMe page has been established for a Tonasket mother and daughter who lost their home to fire yesterday (Wednesday, Nov. 29).

Cyndi Benitez and her 12-year-old daughter, Eden, were forced to evacuate the residence when the fire broke out in the early morning hours. The two made it out safely but lost all of their belongings in the fire, which completely destroyed their house.

Benitez is well known within the community as manager of the annual Okanogan Family Faire, which has been known to many for years as "Barter Faire."

Her sister, Christina Britts, set up the GoFundMe effort to assist with the cost of immediate housing and the purchase of household essentials, clothing, and school supplies, as well as the rebuilding of their home.

As of midday today, the campaign had already raised over $9,600 of its $40,000 goal.

To make a donation, click here.

