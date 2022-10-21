Moses Lake Duplex Fire Leaves One Person Dead and Another Injured

Grant County Coroner Craig Morrison identified 53-year-old Rosalind Dickinson as the person who died in the duplex fire in Moses Lake Thursday night.

At 7:35 p.m., Grant County firefighters were called out to a fire at the 8900 block of Craw Lane in the Larson housing community in Moses Lake.

Dickinson’s body was discovered once the fire was extinguished.

Grant County Sheriff’s Office Public Information Officer Kyle Foreman said firefighters did their best to try and retrieve Dickinson from the fire, however heavy heat and smoke conditions prevented their rescue attempts.

The 60-year-old man who lived with Dickinson sustained heat and smoke-inhalation injuries and was taken to Samaritan Healthcare in Moses Lake for treatment.

Grant County Fire Marshall will continue investigating the cause of the fire. However, they did determine that no foul play was involved.