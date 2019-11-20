Moses Lake Police Department Investigation Leads to More Than a Pound of Meth, $8,000

During an investigation into trafficking stolen firearms and drug sales, a vehicle was seized and reportedly led Moses Lake police to discover more than a pound of methamphetamine and $8,000. Our news parner, iFiberone, reports following the arrest of Andrew Gilbert, 38, on November 10, the car was seized. Gilbert was arrested for possession of a stolen firearm, illegal possession of a firearm and possession of a controlled substance and had a bail set at $15,000 or a signature bond of $1,500. Gilbert posted the signature bond after his first court appearance and was released from custody. Officers obtained a search warrant for Gilbert's seized vehicle which led to recovering more than $8,000 and more than a pound of meth. Any additional charges against Gilbert are pending as Moses Lake police continue to investigate.