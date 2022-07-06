Moses Lake Schools Names Assistant Superintendent

An educator from the Spokane area is the new assistant superintendent at the Moses Lake School District.

Carol Lewis is coming from the Cheney School District after leaving her post as the Director of State and Federal Programs, Data and Assessment.

Lewis has a Master of Education degree from Eastern Washington University and is currently pursuing superintendent credentials from Washington State University in Pullman.

She’s coming to the district about a week after Moses Lake Interim Superintendent Carole Meyer left under unclear circumstances.

Lewis will take on her position as Assistant Superintendent at the start of the 2022-2023 school year.

A release from the Moses Lake School District says Mrs. Lewis and her husband will soon reside in Moses Lake. The couple enjoys running, hiking, and spending time with family and friends.