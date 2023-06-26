Motorcyclist Dead From I-90 Crash Near Vantage

Washington State Patrol is investigating a fatal motorcycle crash in Grant County Saturday morning

Troopers say 63-year-old Richard Potts from Moxee, Washington was going westbound I-90 near the Vantage Bridge when he swerved into the median Jersey barrier

Potts was found dead at the scene

It's unknown whether he was wearing a WSDOT compliant helmet. Drug or alcohol were not involved in the crash,

Potts was riding a 2001 Harley-Davidson FLSTC at the time of the crash at about 11:45am Saturday two miles east of Vantage.