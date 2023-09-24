Motorcyclist Seriously Injured In U.S. 97 Crash Near Daroga Park

A 73-year-old motorcyclist is badly injured from a crash on U.S. 97 near Daroga State Park Saturday afternoon.

Troopers say Michael Howard was traveling southbound in a 2018 Harley Davidson three-wheel motorcycle when he failed to slow down for a 2010 Toyota Tacoma pickup truck driven by 40-year-old Jesus Diaz, who had stopped to make a left turn.

They say Howard attempted to pass the truck on the on the left side, but sideswiped it and went into a ditch on the northbound side of the road.

Howard was taken to Confluence Health Hospital Central Campus with serious injuries.

He was ticketed for driving too fast for conditions. Howard was wearing a U.S. Department of Transportation compliant helmet.

Diaz and his passenger, 39-year-old Erendira Martinez Ramirez, were not injured in the crash that took place at about 3:30pm Saturday.

The highway was closed in both directions while an investigation of the crash took place.

Both the motorcycle and the pickup truck were totaled in the crash.