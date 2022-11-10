National Park Service Looking for Alternative Methods to Reintroduce Grizzly Bears to the North Cascades

The National Park Service (NPS) and the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service (FWS) are evaluating how to reintroduce grizzly bears back into the North Cascades Ecosystem.

Back in 2020, an Environmental Impact Statement (EIS) process geared towards restoring the North cascades grizzly bear population was terminated by the Department of Interior.

Now there is a new EIS is scheduled for Nov. 14. that will list some alternative options to consider.

This grizzly bear species used to thrive in the North Cascades and contributed to the life and vitality of their environment for thousands of years.

The grizzly bear is currently on the endangered species list due to humans over-hunting the bear population to near extinction during the 20th century.

The last grizzly bear seen in the North Cascades was back in 1996.

Stakeholders can submit their comment between Nov. 10 until Dec. 14, 2022.

For more information on how to get involved, visit this link.