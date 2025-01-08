The Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife is offering a handsome bounty for information leading to the arrests of wolf poachers who thus far have managed to evade the law.

Long an endangered species, gray wolves enjoy de facto asylum in two-thirds of Washington. But since October, three wolves have died unnatural deaths in Okanogan and Klickitat counties, according to this report in the Washington State Standard.

The first casualty was reported on Oct. 6. An adult male wolf was immobilized by a gunshot wound. Unable to fetch nourishment from the nearby Klickitat River, he died of starvation.

Weeks later, a female wolf turned up dead near Twisp. And in mid-December, a third creature - reportedly the last living member of the Big Muddy Pack - was killed near Trout Lake in Klickitat County.

All told, five wolfs were unlawfully poached in Washington last year, according to the Standard. All but one remain unsolved.

Hence the WDFW is offering money for relevant information. More accurately, the department is prepared to pay $10,000 for information on each of the three most recent poaches.

The Center for Biological Diversity is also offering $10K per lead. Wolf advocate Amaroq Weiss is quoted as lamenting the "enormous spike in human-caused wolf mortality."

"Under state law," the Standard writes, "killing an endangered species can result in up to $5,000 per fines and one year in jail. Anyone who knowingly violates the federal Endangered Species Act can fan face up to one year in prison and up to $50,000 in fines."

Anyone with pertinent information is encouraged to call 844-FWS-TIPS, or tip off the department through its website. The department can be reached directly at 877-933-9487 or via email at reportpoaching@dfw.wa.gov.

Tipsters can remain anonymous if they so choose.