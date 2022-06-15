NCW Tech Alliance Accepting Nominations for ’22 Innovator Awards

Nominations are now being accepted for this year’s NCW Tech Alliance Innovator Awards.

Program manager, Chanet Stevenson says the Tech Alliance is seeking nominees in five different categories.

“We’re accepting nominations for Entrepreneur of the Year, Newcomer in Technology, STEM Champion of the Year, STEM College Student Innovator of the Year, and Future Technology Leader of the Year - and that is any K(indergarten) through 12 student,” detailed Stevenson.

Nominees must live, own a business or go to school in Adams, Chelan, Douglas, Grant, Ferry or Okanogan County.

Stevenson says there are some great prizes being awarded this year.

“Winners of the two business awards will receive complimentary business memberships to NCW Tech, plus a year of promotion and highlight of their business in the community. And our education winners will receive a scholarship.”

Nominations are being accepted until August 1 and can be made through the NCW Tech Alliance website.

The winners will be announced at the Innovator Awards Luncheon on September 21.