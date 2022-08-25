“Net Nanny Operation” Leads to Seven Arrests in Grant County
Grant County Sheriff’s Office was part of a multi-agency sting operation that led to the arrest of seven people suspected of talking with a minor inappropriately.
Washington State Patrol’s Missing and Exploited Children Task Force (MECTF) headed the sting operation dubbed “Operation Net Nanny.”
This is the 19th operation where officers pose as underage children online and chat with suspects who express an interest in sexually abusing children.
The Grant County Prosecuting Attorney's Office will determine whether they will charge the following suspects with talking to a minor inappropriately.
Grant County arrested the following people:
- Abraham Calderon, 19, Moses Lake
- Omar Ivan Macinas-Garza, 39, Grandview
- Fulgencio Ramos, 21, Quincy
- Robert Jefffrey Bancroft, 20, Marysville
- Joshua Kenneth Leonard, 44, Omak
- Jerardo Ramon Reyes, 29, Moses Lake
- Mason Pilling, 27, Moses Lake
Those who have more information for this investigation can email: mectf@wsp.wa.gov.