Is Marrying A Child Still Legal in Washington?

What do you think the minimum age for marriage is in Washington state? Age 18? You would be wrong, because a minor can marry at 17 with a parent's consent but even younger children can marry if a judge signs off. There is technically no minimum age to legally marry in Washington. Pew Research data from 2016 shows the rate of marriage for kids aged 15 -17 years of age in Washington was 4.3 per 1,000, just below the national average.

Legislative efforts to ensure a minimum age of 18 to marry has stalled in the past in Olympia but another bill is in the pipeline this year.

HB1455 was unanimously passed in the Washington House on the first day of the session and is now in the state Senate.

Two minors getting married to each other may have been more common in the past but the issue getting the attention of lawmakers and a national child advocacy group is the practice of adults marrying children.

The advocacy group Unchained At Last argues for a minimum age standard of 18 for marriage. The organization says child marriage, or marriage before age 18, was legal in all 50 U.S. states as of 2017 and is still legal in 40 states. It claims research has revealed that nearly 300,000 children as young as 10 were married in the U.S. between 2000 and 2018 – mostly girls wed to adult men.

The group says someone under age 18 is not a legal adult with limited rights. As children without the rights of an adult, they could be forced into or to stay in an arranged marriage. As minors, they need help from an advocate, to enter a domestic violence shelter or retain an attorney to end a marriage. They may not be allowed to begin legal proceedings, seek protective orders or even file for protective orders because of their minor status, according to Unchained At Last

The Seattle Times reports Washington 18-year-olds have access to support systems that may be inaccessible to minors. Domestic violence shelters could turn away minors.

Unchained At Last helped organize a protest in Olympia this week to call attention to their concerns about Washington's lack of child marriage law minimum requirements.

The group is also raising concerns over the negative impacts to the health, education and economic opportunities for child brides who were married before age 18.

The organization claims more than 5,000 minors have married in Washington state since 2000