The Wenatchee City Pool building and Pioneer park restroom will be adorned with new murals this month.

Wenatchee Parks, Recreation, and Cultural Services Department selected Artist Molly Keen to create an aquatic themed mural for the pool building . Another mural featuring pollinators, local flora and fauna, the mountains and surrounding geographic landscapes will be decorate the park restroom building.

Dave Erickson, Director of Parks, Recreation and Cultural Services said in a news release the murals help to celebrate the newly remodeled city pool and bring new life to Pioneer Park. They were funded through the 1% for the Arts fund.

The work will continue through the month and should be completed by the end of June. The public is invited to come by and meet Keen as she works.

Local students and others will be working alongside Keen in producing the Pioneer Park restroom mural. Students in the Wenatchee Valley College Art141 class with instructor Ellen Bruex will be working on the project. Members of the Wenatchee City Council and Arts, Recreation, and Parks Commission members are also planning to help paint the mural on June 18th.