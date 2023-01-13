New Tax Credit to Help Low Income Families

You can get up to $1200 back if you are eligible for a new Washington state tax credit.

Kyle Meissner is with the accounting firm Cordell, Neher and Company in Wenatchee.

He says the Working Families Tax Credit applies to people with and without children.

"For single or joint adults, you get up to $300 and then for each qualifying child, you would get up to another $300 for the first three qualifying children for a total of $1200." Meissner said.

To be eligible, individuals and families must meet the following requirements:

Have valid Social Security Number or ITIN

Live in Washington at least half of 2022 (183 days)

Must be at least 25 and under 65 years of age OR have a qualifying child in 2022

File a 2022 federal tax return

Meet eligibility requirements for federal Earned Income Tax Credit (other than SSN)

Meet certain income requirements

Qualifying Child: Children must meet the following requirements to qualify:

Age:

Any age and permanently disabled

Under 19 at the end of the year and younger than you or your spouse

Under 24 at the end of the year and a full-time student for at least 5 months of the year and younger than you or spouse

Relationship:

Son, daughter, stepchild, adopted child, or foster child

Brother, sister, half-brother, half-sister, stepsister or stepbrother

Grandchild, niece or nephew

Residency:

Child must live in same home as you in the US for more than half of the year

If the child was born or died during the year they must live with you for more than half of their lifetime during the year

Temporary time away counted as living at home:

Illness or hospitalization

School attendance, vacation, business, or military service

Detention in a juvenile facility

Kidnapping

Only one person may claim qualifying child

Income Requirements:

Dependents Single Adjusted Gross Income Joint Return Adjusted Gross Income

0 $16,480 $22,610

1 $43,492 $55,529

2 $49,399 $55,529

3 $53,057 $59,187

Must have earned income in order to qualify (W-2 wages, or self-employment income)

Investment income must be under $10,300

Filing a federal income tax return is the first requirement before you can be eligible.

That means you'll have to go through the Department of Revenue.

Simply go to www.workingfamiliescredit.wa.gov to get started.