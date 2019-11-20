Newhouse Commends USDA Rural Development Water Award to Douglas County

U.S. Department of Agriculture awarded $165,000 in grant funds and $55,000 from a loan to Greater Bar Water District in Douglas County. These funds will go toward the addition of a secondary back up pump, controls and infrastructure to an existing well.

"The Greater Bar Water District, they were at about $200,000 to improve an existing well in that area. A very important asset for that community," said Representative Dan Newhouse. "Very happy to be able to announce those awards and should go a long way to help people continue to have clean drinking water available to them, which you know is critical for people to be able to thrive."

This is a measure taken to ensure district customers don't lose water in the case of other wells' failing. The grant and loan is through the USDA's Rural Development's Water and Waste Disposal Loan and Grant program which aims to improve water systems and wastewater handling services in rural communities.