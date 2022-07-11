Officers Now Say Suspect in Moses Lake Shootout Hit By Bullet

Investigators looking into an officer involved shooting Sunday afternoon near Moses Lake now say the suspect received a gunshot wound to the shoulder.

It was previously reported that the suspect was only injured in a rollover crash while being chased after he shot at officers who were serving him with felony warrants.

Investigators have confirmed that at least one deputy returned fire on the suspect, who is 42-year-old Robert Gwinn.

He was taken to a hospital with a gunshot wound and injuries from the crash.

No officers were injured, but members of the Moses Lake Police and Grant County deputies involved in the incident are on administrative leave while an investigation is being conducted.

The investigation is being conducted by the Central Basin Investigative Team (CBIT) without any involvement from the Moses Lake Police Department or the Grant County Sheriff’s Office.

The independent investigation team for this officer-involved use of force is made up of members of the Ellensburg Police Department, Ephrata Police Department, Quincy Police Department, Washington State Patrol, and the Adams County Sheriff’s Office.

Captain Ryan Green of the Quincy Police Department is overseeing the CBIT Investigation.

At about 1:15 p.m. Sunday, deputies were told that Mr. Gwinn was at a residence in the 8000 block of Stratford Road.

Deputies went to the area and saw Mr. Gwinn and when they confronted him, they say he fired a handgun at the deputies. At least one deputy returned fire.

Mr. Gwinn, officers say, ran into the home and took vehicle keys from the homeowner.

They say he then stole a vehicle, fleeing across a farm field towards Crab Creek. Mr. Gwinn entered Rd. 7 from the fields and led law enforcement officers on a chase, which continued east on Road 7-Northeast.

A pursuing Moses Lake police officer delivered a PIT (pursuit intervention technique) maneuver to the fleeing vehicle just east of Road K-Northeast.

The fleeing vehicle rolled over and Mr. Gwinn was taken into custody and treated for injuries.