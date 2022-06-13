Okanogan County Man Missing After Fleeing Traffic Stop

Okanogan County Sheriff’s deputies are asking for public help to find a man who recently went missing in Twisp.

KPQ news partner i FIBER ONE reports 30-year-old William “Buck” Glenn Parris Jr. fled on foot after being pulled over by a Fish and Wildlife officer for reported erratic driving.

Deputies say he disappeared along the Methow River after being pulled over May 29, and has not been in contact with any family or friends since.

Deputies say Parris Jr. did not go into the river at any point.

Parris is formerly of Darrington, but has been in the Methow Valley since October 2021.

Parris Jr. is Native American man, and was last seen wearing a lightweight black jacket, no shirt, dark colored jeans and high-top shoes. He’s 5’8”, 180 lbs.

Anyone with information on Parris Jr. or his whereabouts is being asked to call the Okanogan County Sheriff’s Office at 509-422-7232 and dial option #4.