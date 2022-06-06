Omak Man to Serve 46 Months for Fourth of July 2021 Shooting

An Omak man and convicted felon will serve nearly four years in federal prison in a shooting after pleading guilty to assault resulting in serious bodily injury.

The federal court for the Eastern District of Washington in Spokane has sentenced 34-year-old Justin Dean Friedlander to 46 months, followed by three years of supervised release.

The prison sentence represents a split between the 51-month term U.S. Attorneys asked for and 41 months Friedlander's attorney was seeking.

Friedlander shot his victim on July 4th of last year after the two got into an argument at the victim's residence in Omak.

The shooting took place in a portion of Omak, 400 Edmonds St., which is within the external boundaries of the Colville Reservation.

Friedlander, who is a member of the Colville Tribe, pulled up in a pickup truck and flashed a .22 caliber long rifle as he got into a verbal disagreement with the victim.

He then left the scene but parked at an apartment complex across the street, and shot at the victim, hitting him in the leg.

Friedlander was later tracked down at the 12 Tribes Casino, where surveillance video showed him moving a long object consistent with the firearm to a friend's car.

A search of Friedlander's truck by police turned up what appeared to be .22 caliber rounds of ammunition and a shell casing. The firearm was not recovered.

The shooting victim was taken by a helicopter to a hospital in Spokane, where surgery was required to treat a gun shot wound to his leg.

The victim confirmed to law enforcement that he was 100 percent certain it was Friedlander who shot him.

Friedlander will receive credit for prior time served in federal custody toward his 46-month sentence.