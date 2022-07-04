One Dead in 2 Car Crash North of Bridgeport

A 29-year-old man is dead from a two car crash on SR 173 north of Bridgeport early July 4th.

Alejandro Martinez Rincon of Brewster was traveling southbound just before 1:30 am in a 1995 Honda Civic when she lost control and hit an embankment before landing in the northbound lane.

He was hit by a northbound 2013 Toyota Corolla driven by 20 year-old Rodimiro Espino Lorenzano of Brewster.

Alejandro Martinez died at the scene, while Espino Lorenzano was treated and released at the scene.

The crash is still under investigation and it's not known if drugs or alcohol were involved.

Alejandro Martinez was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash. Both cars were totaled.

The roadway was partially blocked for more than four-and-a-half hours.

