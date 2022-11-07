One Dead in Single-Vehicle Accident Near Othello

A man is dead after a single-vehicle accident on State Route 17 this morning.

Washington State Patrol Trooper Collin Cumaravel says the accident occurred in Adams County at around 6:45.

“He was northbound on SR-17 at milepost 31 just past Othello and went off the roadway to the right and hit a fence.”

Cumaravel says the 61-year-old, whose name is being withheld pending family notifications, had a medical emergency while at the wheel.

“Aid workers said he appears to have suffered a medical issue. They transported him to a hospital in Othello where he we pronounced deceased.”

Traffic was slowed but not stopped on the highway while troopers worked the scene.

The accident is still under investigation.