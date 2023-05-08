One Injured In I-90 Crash Near Ellensburg

One person is injured from a single vehicle crash on I-90 west of Ellensburg Sunday afternoon.

Troopers say 21-year-old Hunter Thornton of Cle Elum was driving a Ford F-350 pickup truck westbound about 11 miles west of Ellensburg when the truck left the roadway and rolled, landing in a field.

Thornton was taken to Kittitas Valley Healthcare with injuries.

Troopers say alcohol or drugs were not involved in the crash, although it remains under investigation.

Thornton will likely be charged with a violation. The crash took place just before 5pm Sunday.