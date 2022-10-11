One Killed, One Injured in Head-On Collision Near Quincy

A 23-year-old man is dead and a 17-year-old male has injuries after a two-vehicle collision on State Route 28 Monday night.

Washington State Patrol Trooper Jeremy Weber says the accident occurred around 9:30 just east of Quincy.

“The causing vehicle was traveling westbound near Road O. The causing driver crossed over the centerline into the eastbound lane and struck the second vehicle head on.”

The causing driver was pronounced dead at the scene, while the teenage driver was transported to Sacred Heart Medical Center in Spokane.

The names of both drivers are being withheld.

Trooper Weber says the cause of the accident is still unknown.

“At this point, drugs or alcohol are not suspected to have been involved and the crash is under investigation.”

The accident closed the highway for several hours while the wreckage was removed and investigators worked the scene.