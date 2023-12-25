One Person Seriously Injured In DUI Crash On SR 17 Near Ephrata

A 20-year-old Moses Lake woman has serious injuries and faces DUI charges from a single vehicle accident early Christmas morning.

Troopers say Tatiana Ramirez Guatemala was northbound on State Route 17 five miles east of Ephrata when she lost control of the 2008 Pontiac Torrent she was driving, causing it to roll and land on its wheels in a northbound ditch.

Guatemala was taken to Samaritan Hospital in Moses Lake before being flown to Sacred Heart Medical Center in Spokane for her injuries.

The crash took place just before 1am Monday, and the roadway was closed to traffic for an extended time.

Guatemala was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crasah.