Open Houses Being Held For Improvements At Wenatchee Park

The Chelan PUD and the City of Wenatchee are holding an open house at Pybus Public Market Tuesday and Wednesday over enhancements planned for the Wenatchee Riverfront Park.

Design of the first phase is underway, and the two open houses at the Pybus Board Room will help refine the project and work on detailed plans for features such as a splash pad, playground, picnic pavilion and trail improvements.

Neil Neroutsos with Chelan PUD says its an opportunity for the public to talk to the project team about their ideas for the park.

"We're looking for feedback because there might be something on the trail," said Neroutsos. "There might be some rest benches, that sort of thing. So, just really something not only to improve the esthetics but to improve, kind of, the flow and the ability of people to navigate when we've got bikers and walkers and all kinds of people recreating out on the trail."

The meetings are set for these dates:

Tues., Sept. 13, 4-7 p.m.

Wed., Sept. 14, 7-10 a.m.

Two booths are also being staged along the Apple Capital Loop Trail - one by the Riverfront Railway, and the other one north of 5th Street.

The city and the PUD are splitting the $4 million cost in the first phase to make upgrades in the park area along the Columbia River that stretches from north of 5th Street to just south of the Pybus Market.

The plan initially came together last December after nine months of outreach and planning, which included online surveys and open houses. Chelan PUD collected more than 1,000 comments from the public during the process.

Neroutsos says some more steps have been made in the project.

"We then went to our board at the PUD and the Wenatchee City Council went to their electric group, and they approved the initial plan," Neroutsos said. "And so we're now going back and we're sharing some more information with our customers and our public and want to get some additional feedback to see what they like and what they don't like."

Most of the land in the project is owned by City of Wenatchee and is leased to Chelan PUD, which is supporting the park development as a requirement in its license to operate Rock Island Dam.

The first phase of the Riverfront Park master plan would be built over five years (2022-2026) in coordination with the City of Wenatchee. Projects include: