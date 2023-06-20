Opening of Roundabout at SR-28 & White Trail Road Delayed Again

Work to complete a new roundabout at the intersection of State Route 28 and White Trail Road west of Quincy has been delayed for a second time.

Washington Department of Transportation spokesperson Lauren Loebsack says despite the setback, the project is in its final stages.

"We are on the homestretch now with the completion of that roundabout. We had hoped to open up last week but there was some cracked concrete that needed to be replaced."

The cracked concrete was discovered in three separate places along the roundabout's apron, which is the portion of its construction that encircles the center area and provides a buffer between it and the roadway.

The discovery comes in the wake of an error that was made in pouring the roundabout's concrete which led to its complete removal back on May 7.

Loebsack says it might have been possible to temporarily open the roundabout for through traffic while the latest repairs are being made, but it was decided to keep the intersection closed until the fix is complete.

"It was determined that if we were to remove the detour that's in place and then had to put it back in place it would be confusing for motorists, especially those traveling cross-state."

It's suspected that rapid fluctuations in temperature caused the roundabout's apron to crack but that's still under investigation.

Loebsack adds that travel issues through the work zone have diminished since the project's outset when numerous motorists were running the red lights attached to the portable traffic signals at the site.

The project began on April 3 and was originally slated to be complete by the beginning of this month, but now is scheduled to be finished by next Monday, June 26.