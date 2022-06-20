Organizers Say 4,000 People Attended Wenatchee Pride Festival

Organizers of the Wenatchee Pride Festival say this year's gathering is a success.

They're estimating that more than 4,000 people attended the fest at Memorial Park Saturday.

Master of Ceremonies Matthew Pippin says it was mostly a positive event.

"Sadly, while there are protesters here, the voices of the many outweigh the voices of the few, and that is really to my heart," said Pippin.

Organizers also say 70 vendors were set up on the park grounds.

Among the organizations with tables set up at the festival were Link Transit, NCW Libraries, Chelan Douglas Health District, CAFE and Wenatchee Museum.

Four local churches were also present - First United Methodist Church, Grace Lutheran Church, New Song Community Church, Cascade UU Fellowship.

A photo on the Pride Festival Facebook page showed Memorial Park completely cleared of the festival shortly after 8 pm Saturday, with a message that the after party would take place at the Wenatchee PAC.