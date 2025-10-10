Orionid Meteor Shower Peaks in Washington Oct. 21st

Skywatchers are in for a celestial treat this month as the Orionid meteor shower reaches its peak on the night of Oct. 21.

The annual shower, active from Sept. 26 to Nov. 22, is expected to offer the best viewing between midnight and 2 a.m. local time, when the most meteors should streak across the sky. The display will occur under a moonless sky this year, improving the chances of spotting the faintest trails.

The Orionids are created by dust and debris left behind by Halley’s Comet. As Earth passes through the comet’s trail, particles burn up in the atmosphere, creating bright flashes that appear to radiate from the constellation Orion — though they can be seen across much of the sky.

For the best view, find a dark location away from city lights, face southeast toward Orion, and give your eyes about 20 minutes to adjust to the darkness.

