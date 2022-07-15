Paving Project to Force Detours in Moses Lake

A paving project will force some commuters in Moses Lake to use alternate routes on Monday, July 18 and Tuesday, July 19.

The new asphalt is being applied to a one-mile stretch of Valley Road.

City of Moses Lake engineer Richard Law says the work will also impact access to other streets in the area, including Sunburst Court, as well as Grape, Paxson and Vista Drives.

“While the pavement is cooling, people traveling from Valley Road will not be able to turn north,” detailed Law. “And anybody coming south on any side streets will not be able to get onto Valley Road.”

Law says the paving will require two days to complete.

“It will be paved in two lifts, so they’ll pave it once with the first layer then they’ll come back and do a second layer. So they’ll pave the first lift – the whole mile – on Monday, and then they’ll come back and do the second lift on Tuesday.”

The work and coinciding closures are scheduled for 6 a.m. to 5 p.m. both days.

The paving is part of a larger project whose first half is scheduled for completion on August 5 and which should be fully complete by October.