Paving Work To Create Detour Off I-90 In Moses Lake

Crews with the Washington State Department of Transportation (DOT) will be conducting paving work on Interstate-90 (I-90) in the Moses Lake area tomorrow (Wednesday, Aug. 30).

DOT spokesperson Lauren Loebsack says the project is only scheduled to last one day but could have significant impacts on traffic.

"It's a pretty significant closure and we want to make sure people have a heads up because it's also the first day of school for Moses Lake students and we just want to make sure that nobody is late for their first day of school."

Loebsack says the work will occur on a three-mile stretch of I-90 between mileposts 175 and 178, and will also involve the closure of a primary off-ramp.

"We'll also need to close the eastbound off-ramp at Exit 176 that goes to Broadway Avenue and West Lakeshore Drive."

During the project, eastbound traffic will be detoured to Exit 179 and routed back to westbound I-90 at Exit 176.

The work is scheduled to begin at 6 a.m. and be completed by 8 p.m.