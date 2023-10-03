Piggy is the Wenatchee Humane Society Pet of the Week

The Wenatchee Humane Society Pet of the Week is affectionately named Piggy by the shelter staff.

She’s been at the Humane Society shelter for a while and they absolutely love her!  Whether she’s out on walks or playing on the turf, Piggy is able to relax and show what a sweetheart she is.

The WVHS staff says Piggy lived in a home with children of all ages and should enjoy a family setting with kids. She is looking for a soft place to land where she can settle, and live the good life. Are you the special person that will give Piggy her furever home?  Come meet Piggy and find out if she would be a good match.

Age: 1.5 years old

Sex: Female

Breed: Terrier, Bull/Mix

Animal ID: 53946543

Adoption fee: $150

