Piggy is the Wenatchee Humane Society Pet of the Week
The Wenatchee Humane Society Pet of the Week is affectionately named Piggy by the shelter staff.
She’s been at the Humane Society shelter for a while and they absolutely love her! Whether she’s out on walks or playing on the turf, Piggy is able to relax and show what a sweetheart she is.
The WVHS staff says Piggy lived in a home with children of all ages and should enjoy a family setting with kids. She is looking for a soft place to land where she can settle, and live the good life. Are you the special person that will give Piggy her furever home? Come meet Piggy and find out if she would be a good match.
Age: 1.5 years old
Sex: Female
Breed: Terrier, Bull/Mix
Animal ID: 53946543
Adoption fee: $150
See all of the adoptable animals available at the Wenatchee Valley Humane Society
Everyday items that our pets love more than their expensive toys
Gallery Credit: Jessica Williams