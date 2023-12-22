Police Seeking Burglary Suspect In Kittitas County

The Kittitas County Sheriff's Office is seeking the public's assistance in locating a burglary suspect.

Thirty-one-year-old James J. Kelly is wanted in connection with a string of burglaries and thefts that police say recently occurred in and around Cle Elum, South Cle Elum, and Easton.

Deputies say multiple search warrants were served this week at a residence off Hundley Road near Easton where Kelly was known to have recently been staying.

During the search, investigators report they recovered stolen property, illegal narcotics, and firearms, along with other evidence linking Kelly to the crimes.

Detectives say Kelly may be driving a blue 2007 GMC Yukon pickup truck with temp tag #A6883584 or a blue and silver 1993 Chrysler Concorde sedan, license #BUJ4366.

Kelly is also wanted on several outstanding warrants and has an extensive criminal history, including felony eluding.

Police say they believe Kelly was recently in Skagit County but has now returned to Kittitas County.

Anyone who spots Kelly or has information about his current whereabouts is asked to call 9-1-1 immediately. Tipsters can remain anonymous.

