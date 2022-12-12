Police Seeking Suspect in Vandalism of Old Osborne Elementary School

The Chelan County Sheriff's Office is asking for assistance from the public to identify a male suspect who is wanted for burglary and vandalism.

"He entered the old Osborne Elementary School and was caught on camera tagging graffiti," says Sheriff's Chief Chris Foreman. "It's also been noted that the same style and names used in the graffiti have been located in other areas around Leavenworth."

Foreman adds that the surveillance footage is the biggest break the sheriff's office has had in the case thus far.

"Up until this point we didn't have any suspect information, and although it's still vague with the video we have, we're hoping that the public can identify the suspect or might know of this person by their graffiti namesake."

The break-in and tagging were captured on the night of Tuesday, November 29.

Anyone with information about the crimes is asked to contact the non-emergency line at Rivercom Dispatch, 509-663-911. Tipsters can remain anonymous.